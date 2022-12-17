Man Gives Bulldozer As Wedding Gift In Daughter’s Marriage In UP

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh): A man in Uttar Pradesh gave a bulldozer gift to the groom during his daughter’s wedding here. The reason behind will amaze everyone.

Bulldozer was associated with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It had been a hot topic of discussion during UP’s Assembly election earlier this year.

Reportedly, the bride’s father who hails from Uttar Pradesh gifted his daughter and son-in-law -Yogendra Prajapati a bulldozer during their wedding which has left the netizens amused.

Yogendra, a resident of Saunkar is a Navy officer.

However, this father’s unique wedding gift to the bride and groom has created a lot of buzz on the internet.