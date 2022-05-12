Man gets life imprisonment for woman’s rape, murder in Khurda

Khurda: The Khurda Additional District & Sessions Judge-I on Thursday sentenced one Santosh Kumar Palei to life imprisonment in connection with the 2014 rape and murder case in the Nirakarpur police station area.

According to reports, in 2014, the convict Santosh deceived a woman from the area on the pretext of getting her loan sanctioned from a private bank. He then took her to a cashew forest in the Nirakarpur area where he raped and murdered the woman.

On the basis of a complaint by the victim’s husband, accused Santosh was arrested and a murder case was registered at the police station.

Today, the Additional District & Sessions Judge-I, Samar Bilas Behera pronounced the verdict and handed down life imprisonment to the convict, Santosh Kumar Palei, on the basis of proper evidence and witnesses.

Public Prosecutor Rajni Patnaik was handling the case on behalf of the government.