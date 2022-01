Cuttack: A man has been awarded a life sentence for kidnapping a 10-year-old girl and later raping her in Jharkhand in 2019.

The convict person’s wife has also been awarded 20-year imprisonment for helping him in the crime by the Special POCSO Court here.

The convicted person had kidnapped the minor girl from their neighbourhood in the Sati Chaura area of Cuttack and later raped her in Jharkhand in 2019.