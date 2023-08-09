Man Gets Death Penalty; RI For Son In Triple Murder Case In Sambalpur

Kuchinda (Sambalpur): A local court on Wednesday awarded death penalty to a man and rigorous imprisonment for life to his son in connection with a triple murder case that had taken place in 2020.

Kuchinda Additional district Magistrate Rajkishore Lenka sentenced Nabina Dehury to death and rigorous imprisonment for life to his son Hemananda. It was informed by government advocate Rabindra Naik.

Based on the evidence of 20 witnesses, the court delivered the verdict.

The ghastly incident had taken place in October 2020 over a land dispute at Lapada village under Mahulpali police limits in Sambalpur.

Nabina, a resident of Lapada village had axed to three of a family of the same village while his son Hemananda had assisted him in the crime. The victims were Giridhari Sahu, wife Sabitri and mother-in-law Pirobati Behera.