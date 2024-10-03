Sambalpur: A POCSO court in Sambalpur has sentenced Prasanta Baghar to death for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in 2022. Judge Abhilash Senapati delivered the verdict, following a trial with 25 witnesses. The heinous crime occurred on March 25, when Baghar abducted the girl from her village field. Special prosecutor Santosh Panda confirmed that the case will move to the high court for further proceedings.

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on March 25, 2022, when the deceased girl had gone to a field in her village to relieve herself and the man forcibly took her away from there and committed the crime.

Later, he beheaded the girl with an axe and returned to the village with the severed head, the prosecutor said.

Prasanta’s wife confronted him for the heinous crime, which led to a scuffle between them.

Subsequently, the police reached the spot and apprehended the man.

The girl’s father lodged a complaint with the police station and an investigation was launched.

During the trial, the court examined 25 witnesses and found the accused guilty of the offences, the prosecutor said.

In view of the circumstances of the case, the court ordered the convict to be hanged to death beside a penalty of Rs 1 lakh, Panda said.

“A 50-page charge sheet was filed in connection with this case. The judgment will now be moved to the high court as per the usual course of action. The high court will decide whether to uphold the death sentence after examining the case records and appeals,” he added.