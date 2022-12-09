Man gets 4yrs of RI for raping minor girl in Phulbani

Phulbani: A man has been sentenced to four years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for raping a 13-year-old girl in Phulbani.

Phulbani Fast Track POSCO Court Judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu today convicted Sudshanshu Pradhan of raping the minor girl on the basis of witnesses, medical reports and scientific reports and imposed a fine of Rs. 30,000.

The convict shall undergo one more month of imprisonment in default of the fine amount, the court ruled.

As per the case report, the minor girl had gone to her relative’s house to watch TV. In the absence of other family members, the accused raped the minor girl.

The victim’s family lodged a complaint at Daringbadi police station on 17/9/2017 and a case (90/2017) was registered. Public Prosecutor Rashmita Mohapatra was presenting the case on behalf of the government.