Man Gets 20-Yr RI In Polasara Minor Girl Rape Case

Berhampur: A Special POCSO court here today sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for rape of a minor girl of Polasara area in Ganjam in 2017.

POSCO Special Court Judge Anup Ranjan Patnaik sentenced Arun Behera to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in the 2017 Polasara minor girl rape case.

The Court also directed the Legal Service Authority to provide Rs 5 Lakh compensation to the survivor.

According to the case details, the convict has outraged the modesty of a 14-year-old girl from Bada Pankalabadi village near Polsara when she was alone in the house.

While the victim’s father lives in Surat for work, her mother and brother had gone to attend a function on the 12th of November 2017. Taking advantage of the situation, Arun entered the house through the terrace and raped the minor girl.

Following a complaint by the victim’s family, Polasara police registered a case (210/2017) and arrested Arun Behera. Advocate Narayana Panda handled the case on behalf of the government.