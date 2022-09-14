Man Gets 20-Yr RI For Raping Minor Girl in Phulbani

Phulbani: The Special POCSO Court in Phulbani on Wednesday convicted a man for the rape of a minor girl in K.Nuagaon in 2020 and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

According to reports, Phulbani Special POCSO Court Judge & Additional District Judge Sanjit Kumar Behera on Wednesday sentenced the accused Rohit Kanhar (21), of Kelapada village under Phiringia police station limits, to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and to pay a fine of Rs.20,000 for the offence.

According to the information, during the last 2020 summer holidays, the victim, who was studying in 10th standard in the K Nuagaon area, was alone at her home at that period. Rohit, who was on a visit to the village, developed an affair with the victim and established sexual relationship with her.

As a result, the minor became pregnant and when the family came to know about it, a complaint was lodged with K Nuagaon police station by the victim’s mother. A case 06/2020 was registered by the police and Rohit was arrested.

Based on the statements of 20 witnesses, police & medical reports, POCSO Court Judge Sanjit Kumar Behera handed down 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000, and in default of payment of the fine amount, the convict shall undergo another 1-year imprisonment, the court ruled.

Senior Advocate Asim Kumar Praharaj was handling the case on behalf of the government.