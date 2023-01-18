Man Gets 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl

Balasore: A local court sentenced a 28-year-old man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl.

Special Judge, POCSO, Ranjan Kumar Sutar also imposed a Rs 14,000 penalty on Santosh Singh.

Singh of Kamarakhali village was arrested by the police based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother on February 2020. She alleged that her 14-year-old minor daughter was sexually assaulted by the accused leading to her health issues.

“The accused Santosh Singh was tried under different sections of IPC and POCSO Act and was convicted under POCSO Act. The convict shall undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years and pay Rs 14,000 as penalty,” said Additional Public Prosecutor, Pranab Kumar Panda.

The court also ordered a sum of Rs 4 lakh as compensation to the victim through the district legal services authority.