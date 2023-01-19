Man Gets 20 Years RI In Minor Rape Case

Kendrapara: A local court on Thursday sentenced a 27-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a four-year-old girl six years ago in Kendrapara district.

The court of additional district sessions judge cum special judge, fast track court, Kendrapara, Tribikram Keshari Chinara also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict. He will have to undergo six more months of imprisonment if he fails to pay the fine, special public prosecutor Manoj Sahoo said.

After finding the girl alone in a field near her village, the man raped her on June 9, 2017.

He has been convicted under sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.