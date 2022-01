Man Gets 14-Year Jail For Raping Minor In Cuttack

Cuttack: A POCSO Court in Cuttack on Friday awarded 14 years imprisonment to a person after he was convicted of raping a minor girl.

The court directed the District Legal Services Authority to ensure that the victim is paid a compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

The gruesome incident took place in Baramba in Cuttack district in February 2016. The accused in this case, Alok Dehury was convicted by the court today.