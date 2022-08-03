Man gets 11-yr jail term for raping minor girl in Balasore

Balasore: The Special POCSO court here today sentenced a person to 11 years of imprisonment after convicting him for the rape of a minor girl in 2017.

The POCSO court Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar today pronounced the verdict handing down the convict, Jaladhar Sethi, 11 years in jail along with a fine of Rs 14,000. In default of the fine amount, the convict shall undergo imprisonment for one more year, the court ruled.

In addition, the court also ordered the District Legal Services Authority to pay an amount of Rs. 4 lakh to the victim as compensation.

According to the case report, the Jaladhar Sethi of Maharajpur village within Khantapada police limits was accused of raping a minor girl of Haldipada village under Basta police station limits on 03.07.2017. As per reports, the incident took place when the minor’s family had gone to see Rath Yatra and she was alone at home due to sickness.

When the matter came to the fore, a meeting was convened in the village to resolve the issue. But, during the meeting, the victim’s father was attacked and threatened to keep his mouth shut. Later, a case (221/2017) was filed against 10 accused in this regard by Basta police station.

Both the cases (221/2017) and Special Case (301/2017) were under trial in the POCSO court. This afternoon, Judge Ranjan Kumar Sutar convicted the accused, Jaladhar Sethi, under Section 376 of the IPC and sentenced him to 11 years of imprisonment with a fine of Rs 14,000.

Pranab Kumar Panda, senior lawyer and special public prosecutor of the POCSO court, was handling the case on behalf of the state government.