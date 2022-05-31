Man Gets 10-Yr RI For Raping Minor Girl In Kandhamal

Phulbani: A Special POCSO court here on Tuesday awarded 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to a man after convicting him for the rape of a minor girl in the year 2019.

Additional District Sessions Judge Sanjeeb Kumar Behera also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict identified as Signe Behera. In failing to which, the accused will have to undergo six more months in jail.

According to the case detail, on June 20, 2019, the victim was alone in the house. Taking the advantage, the accused entered the house and outraged the modesty. In the meantime, victim’s father reached home. Upon seeing, the accused managed to fled from the spot.

Later, on June 24, the victim lodged an FIR at Phulbani Sadar PS in this regard. Based on the plaint, a case 54/2019 was registered and the accused was arrested. Later, he was forwarded to court under relevant Sections of the IPC.

After recording the statement of 16 witnesses and examining the medical reports, the Judge pronounced the judgement. Special public prosecutor Asim Kumar Praharaj argued on behalf of the government.