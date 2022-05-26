Man Gets 10-Yr RI For Minor’s Rape In Odisha’s Phulbani

Phulbani: A fast-track POCSO court in Phulbani on Thursday awarded 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to a 22-year-old convict in the 2017 Kotagarh minor girl rape case.

As per reports, ADJM Bhaskar Chandra Sahu sentenced Sitapur Beheramajhi (22) to 10 years of RI and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000. In case of failure in payment of the fine amount, the convict shall undergo another six months of jail term, the ADJM order.

Notably, a 13-year-old minor girl was on her way to the nearby Sangadamah village to see Opera (Jatra) on 25th February 2017. However, Majhi (convict) waylaid her and dragged her to a secluded place where he outraged her modesty.

Some locals rescued the minor survivor in an unconscious state and later her family members lodged a complaint with the police. A case was registered and the accused was held following an investigation.

Today, the court gave the judgement after examining 13 witnesses today, informed Special Public Prosecutor Banamali Behera.