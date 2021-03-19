Man Gets 10 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Raping Minor Girl

Deogarh: The Special POCSO Court in Deogarh today sentenced a man to 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) for raping a minor girl in 2016.

Special POCSO Court Additional District Judge Smt. Sasmita Parhi has convicted the accused Iswara Chandra Behera and sentenced 10 years of RI with a fine of Rs.4000.

According to the case details, the convict had outraged the modesty of a minor girl and Barkote Police has registered a case 228 Dtd.07.10.2016 U/s-376(2)(i)(f) IPC/6 POCSO Act.

The then Sub-Inspector at Barkote Police Station, Ranjeeta Ekka, was the Investigating Officer of the case and Special Public Prosecutor Bhupendranath Dev was conducting the prosecution in the court.