Kalahandi: A special POCSO court in Bhawanipatna here has sentenced a man to 10-year of imprisonment for raping a minor girl nearly six years ago in Kalahandi district.

The convict has been identified as Ashok Sahu of Naren village in Titilagarh.

Reportedly, the incident occurred in 2015. Ashok had outraged the modesty of a minor girl in Kalahandi district.

On basis of a complaint filed by the rape survivor’s family member, Sahu was arrested and forwarded to the court.