Cuttack: The body of man was found hanging in his garage near Bagichasahi slum chhak in Niali area in Cuttack district.

The deceased’s family found the body hanging in his garage near Bagichasahi slum chhak in Niali.

Later, the family filed a written complaint with police alleging the murder of the deceased. The family members are crying foul over his death and demanding a thorough investigation.