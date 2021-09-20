Man Found Hanging At His In Law’s House In Kujang; Kin Cry Murder

Jagatsighpur: The body of a man was found hanging inside his in-law’s house at Mulakani village under Kujang Police Limits of Jagatsinghpur district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Chittaranjan Das of Podakanti village under Tirtol police limits in the district. He was rushed to a near hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

According to sources, Das was found hanging from a ceiling fan using a rope. He had multiple injuries on his body.

After spotting the body, neighbours informed the police about it. Police have reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

While the exact cause behind Das’s death is yet to be ascertained, police suspect that it is a case of murder.

Meanwhile, Das’s younger brother has also alleged that his brother was murdered by his in-laws.