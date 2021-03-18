Man found dead under mysterious circumstances; murder suspected

Barang: Mystery shrouds the death of a man whose body was found at a clubhouse near a playground in Naranpur area under Barang police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Tikina Swain (47) of Mundamuhana village.

Acting on a complaint registered by the deceased’s wife, police landed a probe and eventually found Tikina’s body.

Reportedly, several injury marks were also spotted on the body. Though the exact circumstances that led to Tikina’s death remained unknown, it is suspected that he was murdered, sources said.

The body has been sent for post mortem, sources added.