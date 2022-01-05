Man Found Dead Inside Well In Angul

Angul: The body of a man was found inside a well at his in-laws’ house at Santrabandha village in Chhendipada block of Angul district on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Gajendra Behera of Jereng under Jarapada police limits.

According to reports, Gajendra was staying at his in-laws’ house for the last two months. He had gone to attend an annual festival in the village but had not returned home. However, his body was later found inside the well this morning.

On being informed, police along with fire services personnel reached the spot and fished out the body.

While the exact cause behind the death of the man is yet to be ascertained, a case has been registered and further investigation is underway, said sources.