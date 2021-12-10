Man Found Dead Inside Locked Room, Murder Suspected

Jajpur: The body of a man was recovered from a closed room near Nahaka Chhak under Jajpur police limits in the district.

According to reports, the deceased was staying in a rented accommodation near Nahaka Chhak here.

On Friday morning, he was found dead in a closed room. Following this, locals informed the police about the same.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe. Though the exact reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that the person was murdered. Further investigation is underway.