Man Found Dead In Farmland, Murder Alleged

Bhubaneswar: Police here on Thursday recovered the body of a youth from a farmland on the outskirts of the capital city Bhubaneswar this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ashish Ojha (19), of Sisilo village under Balipatna police limits.

According to reports, Ashish had gone to meet some of his friends on Wednesday night. However, he did not return home following this, his family members launched a frantic search but in vain.

Later, some locals spotted the body lying in a farmland near Bodhakhandi-Dhanua River and alerted the police about the same.

Subsequently, the victim’s family members were informed and his body was identified.

Though the exact reason behind the death of the youth is yet to be ascertained, family members have alleged murder.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter, said sources.