Man Found Dead In Balasore Hotel Room; Police Begin Probe

Balasore: A 44-year-old man was found dead inside a hotel room in Balasore town on Sunday, the police said.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Kumar Sharma (44), a native of Suilpur area under Town police station limits, and has been staying in room number 103 of the hotel since the 9th of December.

Every day in the morning the room service staff used to serve breakfast in his room. But, today, when the hotel staff came to serve breakfast and knocked on the door, there was no response for long. Finally, the hotel management broke open the door and found Sharma lying dead on the bed.

Immediately, the hotel staff called the police and reported the incident. Soon, the Town police reached the spot and started an investigation.

Some empty liquor bottles have been seized from the spot. It is suspected that the man died of possible cardiac arrest, sources said.

However, police are investigating why the man was staying at the hotel for the last two days while his house is not and the actual reason behind his death.