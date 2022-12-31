Man Found Dead In Abandoned House: Two Arrested

Barang: A love triangle was behind the murder of a man whose body was recovered from an abandoned house in Barang area, said police on Saturday.

The police identified the arrested as Pana Singh (40), and Mankad Kalia (32), and added that both the suspects were known to the victim.

On December 25, the body of the man was found in an abandoned near Ranapur village.

Acting on reliable inputs, police reached the spot and launched a probe. During the investigation, it was ascertained that the deceased along with Pana Singh and Mankad Kalia used to move regularly in the locality for the collection of used plastic bottles, and polythene and sell to the scrap dealer.

Following a tip-off, police arrested the Pana and Mankad. They were taken into custody and during interrogation, it was revealed that the duo killed Nanda.