Man Files Police Complaint Against Daughter For “Defrauding” Him Of Rs 40 Lakh

Sundargarh: An elderly man has filed a complaint against his daughter alleging that she defrauded him of Rs 40 lakh. The incident has been reported from Gopalpur area under Hemgira police limits in Sundargarh district.

As per the complaint, the elderly man deposited the compensation amount, that he received as a MCL project displaced person, at a bank in Sundargarh.

On the other hand, the daughter married to a youth from Kinjirikela area against her family’s will causing a rift in the father-daughter duo.

However, after some time, the relationship became stable and the man allowed his daughter to visit him.

Meanwhile, the accused took away some cheque leaves from his cheque book from his house and forged the man’s signature after which she transferred Rs 40 lakh from his bank account to her account. Moreover, she withdrew Rs 7 lakh from the duped amount, the complaint mentioned.

The matter came to fore after the complainant visited the bank to withdraw some cash when the bank staffers informed him about the transaction.

With no other options left, the man lodged a police complaint accusing his daughter of defrauding him.