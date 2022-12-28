Man Files Complaint Against Restaurant Owner After Bones Found In Veg Biryani

Indore: Police have registered a case against a restaurant owner in Indore following allegations of serving non-vegetarian food to a vegetarian.

According to reports, one Akash Dubey had ordered veg biryani from the restaurant in Vijay Nagar area but spotted bones on his plate.

Following this, Akash complained about it to the restaurant manager and staff. However, the manager did not accept their mistake and ignored him.

Later, Akash lodged a case at Vijay Nagar police station in this regard.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation in this regard.