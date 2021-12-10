Man Fall Off Hoarding In Bhubaneswar, Dies

Bhubaneswar: A man has died after he fell off from a hoarding near Barang in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The identity of the deceased is not known immediately.

According to reports, the incident occurred while the labourer was engaged in putting signage on a hoarding located at the Truck Owner’s Association when he accidentally slipped off the hoarding and fell down from the 70-feet high hoarding. Consequently, he died on the spot.

On being informed, police reached on the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway.