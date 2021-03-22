Man Engaged To Conserve Forest Charred To Death In Wildfire

Mayurbhanj: A person engaged by the Forest department for the conservation of forests in Mayurbhanj district was charred to death after a wildfire broke out here on Sunday.

The incident occurred in a forest near Jadabila village under Thakurmunda police limits in the district.

The deceased was identified as Jadumani Mahanta from Jadabila. Reportedly, he was deployed to protect saplings planted in the forest.

As per sources, the fire broke out in the forest at around 1 PM. However, instead of trying to escape from the spot, Mahanta remained there and attempted to douse the flames but was trapped in the raging forest fire and died in no time.

On being informed, Fire Service personnel reached the forest and doused the flames. Mahanta’s half-burnt body was also recovered.