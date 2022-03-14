Man Ends Life As Wife Loses Election In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A man hailing from Padampur panchayat in Bhadrak district has allegedly committed suicide while his wife became critical after consuming poison on Monday.

It is suspected that the husband-wife duo took such an extreme step after being repeatedly humiliated by locals over their defeat in the recently ended Panchayat election in Odisha.

While the deceased has been identified as Ramakant Parida, her wife identified as Sumati Parida, the Samiti member candidate.

According to reports, Sumati, contesting for the Samiti Sabhya post in Padampur panchayat was defeated. For which her husband Ramakanta was repeatedly humiliated and mocked by the winning candidate.

According to locals, the winning candidate poked fun at them during a victory procession outside their house.

As the humiliation became grievous, the husband-wife duo couldn’t bear the offense and took such an extreme step.

Reportedly, Ramakant committed suicide by hanging himself while his wife consumed poison to end her life. However, Sumati was rescued and admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital, later she was referred to Cuttack SCB Hospital. While her husband’s body was sent to Bhadrak District Headquarter Hospital for post-mortem.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe in this regard.