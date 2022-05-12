Man Ends Life After Killing Wife In Bolangir

Bolangir: A man allegedly killed his wife before committing suicide in Patnagarh of Bolangir district on Thursday. The deceased couple has been identified as Ghasi Taanla and Kunti.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when Ghasi arrived at home in an inebriated state. Following this, a heated argument broke out between the duo. Irked over the matter, Ghasi allegedly thrashed his wife with a sharp weapon killing her on the spot.

Later, Ghasi allegedly consumed poison and killed himself. His family members rushed him to a local hospital. However, the doctors pronounced him brought dead.

On getting information, police reached the spot and recovered the body for post-mortem. Further investigation has been initiated into both the death cases.