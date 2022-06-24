Man Ends Life After Killing Son In Nuapada 

Nuapada: A man ended his life after murdering his son at Phokatpada village under Dharambandha police limits in Nuapada district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Nakul Rout (55) and his son Shobhit Rout (23).

According to reports, Nakul was angry with his son Shobhit after he married a girl of another caste. Since the marriage, the father and son had been at loggerheads. Later, the matter escalated to the form of bloodshed after Nakul allegedly attacked Shobhit yesterday in an inebriated condition.

Thereafter Nakul committed suicide by hanging himself in his house.

On being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the truth behind the incident.