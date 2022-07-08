Man Electrocuted To Death In Koraput’s Semiliguda

Semiliguda: A man was electrocuted to death in Ambedkar Nagar in Semiliguda district of Koraput district early on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Ratan Santa (32), a resident of Mandarguda village.

According to sources, Ratan was lifting the iron rods to be used for the construction of a Mission Shakti building at Ambedkar Nagar when the rod accidentally touched the overhead 11kV power line. As a result, Ratan got electrocuted and died on the spot

Sources said there was no construction work today and Ratan was running some errands at the site this morning when the incident took place.

Reportedly, a case has been registered by Semiliguda police station, and an investigation is underway, sources added.