Man-eating bear found dead in Nuapada forest

Nuapada: Komana Forest Department has recovered the dead body of a bear that killed two people in the Bijakhamana forest at Komana in Nuapada district.

As per reports, Ghanshyam Patel (70) of Birunpadar village was attacked by a wild bear while going to the pond to attend nature’s call on the morning of 16th July. His son, Chaitu Patel (35), also sustained injuries during a bid to save his father from the clutches of the bear.

On 18th July, four forest personnel who had ventured into the forest to drive the bear away were attacked by the carnivoran mammal.

A forest watcher, identified as Santosh Dundi died in the attack, while forester Gopal Mahanand, forest guard Shasidhar Thandi and another watcher were seriously injured in the bear attack.

According to the Forest Department, the dead body of the bear was found by the forest staff on Friday while they were patrolling to monitor its movement.

It is believed that the bear succumbed due to injuries inflicted by the people who used sticks to rescue others from attack, the forest department said.

