Man Dumps Wife & Daughter For Dark Complexions In Balasore, Woman Stages Dharna

Balasore: A man allegedly dumped his wife and daughter due to their dark complexion of daughter at Tatda village coming under Singla police station in Balasore district.

The accused has been identified as Chandan Das.

According to reports, the accused Chandan tied the nuptial knot with Jyotsna Das of Jamtikapal village in 2013. After two years of their marriage, the couple welcomed a baby girl. However, Chandan and his family members were disappointed with the dusky skin tone of his daughter. Moreover, her in-laws used to torture Jyotsna on regular basis before disowning her completely.

Following this, Jyostna staged a sit-in in front of her husband’s house along with her daughter protesting against the atrocity.