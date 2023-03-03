Man Drowns Two Days After Marriage In Balasore

Balasore: A newlywed man drowned while taking bath in a pond at Khadipahi village under Khantapada police limits of Balasore district.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar Bhanja. Ajay had married Chandni Jena of Gudapahi village at a temple on March 1 and today was the ‘Chauthi’ of the newly-married couple.

According to reports, Ajay had gone to a pond in the village to take bath this morning, during which he slipped into water and drowned.

Though he was rushed to the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital, doctors declared him dead.