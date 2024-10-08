Nuapada: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly drowned his toddler son to death and stabbed his 10-year-old daughter due to a family dispute in Kutiapada tribal village under Boden Block in a Nuapada district.

Kishore Majhi, a resident of Kutiapada, has been accused of domestic violence following which his wife Jayanti fled to her parent’s house, leaving behind their three children: Kamala Kanti (10), Lakshmi Kanti (8), and Chandan Majhi (14 months).

Kishore took the children to the forest, where the eldest daughter grew suspicious of his intentions and managed to escape. The accused then administered some medicines to his 14-month-old son and pushed him into a water body. He then slit the throat of his youngest daughter, Lakshmi, who was rescued in critical condition and is being treated at Boden Community Health Center and her condition is stated to be critical, sources said.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused man.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...