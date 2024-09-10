Nuapada: A man reportedly drowned in a pond in Poinr village under Komna police limits in Nuapada district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Giridhari Bhoi (55).

According to reports, today at around 11 AM, Giridhari went near the pond to attend a call of nature. There, he met with an accident and died. Locals initially saw his body floating in the water and notified his family. They quickly arrived, retrieved the body, and took it to Komna CHC. His body will be returned to his family following the autopsy.