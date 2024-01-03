Man Drowns In Pond In Jharsuguda Village

Jharsuguda: A man drowned while bathing in the village pond at Pakelpada in Jharsuguda, on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the deceased has been identified as Satyaban Bagh (30). He had gone to the village pond to take a bath but did not return home for a long time.

During a search, his family members found his dead body floating in the village pond.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Laikera Police Station in Jharsuguda.