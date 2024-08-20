Man Drowns in Pond in Balasore Village

Balasore: A man, who went missing on Monday was found drowned in a pond in Balasore district.

The deceased, identified as 47-year-old Laxmidhar Samal from Digibhanra village under Gopinathpur Panchayat, had been missing since the previous afternoon.

Despite extensive searches by his family, he remained unfounded. Witnesses reported seeing him near an abandoned pond, prompting the family to alert the Soro fire brigade.

The fire brigade, upon receiving the report, commenced a search operation and, after several hours, retrieved him and transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In the meantime, the police arrived at the location, took custody of the body, and began an investigation into the incident.