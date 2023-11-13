Man drowns in Kathajodi river while trying to save son

Cuttack: A man died while trying to save his eight year old son from drowning in Kathajodi river in Cuttack.

The deceased has been identified as Saroj Sahu of Naraj area of Cuttack district.

According to reports, Saroj along with his son had gone to bathe in Kathajodi river at Kayibarta Sahi Ghat in Naraj area. The child swept away by the river’s current while bathing. Soon, Saroj ventured into the water to save his son from drowning and pulled out his son successfully but could not save himself.

The body of Saroj was rescued by local people and rushed him to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.