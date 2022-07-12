Man Drowns In Hirakud Reservoir While Fishing

Jharsuguda: A 36-year-old man in Jharsuguda drowned while fishing in Hirakud reservoir on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Prafulla Majhi of balanda village under Lakhanpur police limits.

According to sources, Prafulla had gone fishing in the reservoir with one of his associates, named, Gajaraj Ghusi.

While fishing, Prafulla slipped into the water from his boat. Ghusi rescued him from the water and rushed him to the hospital. However, he was declared dead by doctors there.