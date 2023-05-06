Man Dragged Out Of House, Hacked To Death In Berhampur

Berhampur: A man was allegedly dragged out of his house and hacked to death over past enmity in Bada Bazaar police limits area of Berhampur on Saturday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sanatan Choudhury, of Acharya Vihar located between Berhampur-Digapahandi. He was working as a bus hawker.

According to sources, the incident took place at around 7 pm today. Sanatan was dragged out of his house and hacked to death.

Reportedly, bada Bazaar police have seized the body and sent it to MKCG MCH for post-mortem. While, police have started investigation, the actual reason behind the murder are yet to be ascertained.