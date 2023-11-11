Man dies while making firecrackers

NewDelhi: A 21 years young man died in an explosion while he was making firecrackers at home in Delhi.

The deceased, identified as Himanshu, sustained injuries badly in the explosion while mixing Sulpher and Potash to make firecracker.

The man was taken to the Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead by doctors.

After the incident, the crime department and forensic team visited the site to collect evidence. Further investigation is underway.