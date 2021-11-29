Man Dies In Tyre Burst While Inflating Vibratory Roller Machine In Sundargarh

Sundargarh: A person was killed and two others were sustained critical injuries as the tyre of a vibratory road roller burst while being inflated in the sub-divisional town of Bonai in Sundargarh district on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Bikash Patra, the driver of the vibratory road roller.

According to reports, the mishap occurred at a tyre inflator unit in front of a roadside eatery in Bonai.

While a tyre of the vibratory road roller was being inflated, suddenly it was busted and killing Patra on the spot.

According to locals, the road equipment was engaged in national highway repair.

Meanwhile, the injured who were working at a roadside tyre inflator unit have been shifted to the nearest hospital.