Man Dies By Suicide In Police Custody In Jajpur

Jajpur: A 24-year-old man, who was arrested on charges of circulating photos of intimate moments of him and his former girlfriend on social media, allegedly died by suicide in police custody in Odisha, an official said on Thursday.

The man was found hanging with an electric wire from the skylight of the Dhanmandal outpost in Jajpur district on Wednesday night, a day after his arrest. He died during treatment in a hospital in Cuttack.

Police arrested him from his village on the basis of a complaint by a 21-year-old woman, his former lover who accused him of circulating photos of their intimate moments on social media after they broke up.