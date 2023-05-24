Man dies after MP Niranjan Bishi’s car hits him in Bolangir

Patnagarh: A young man was killed in a collision with Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi’s car near Tamia Chowk within Patnagarh Police Station limits in Bolangir District on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Tankadhar Biswal, a resident of Indapur village under Laramba PS limits.

Today at around 11.30 am, the youth was talking on the phone near Tamia Chowk by parking his scooter on the roadside when the BJD MP’s vehicle hit the youth head-on and dragged him to a distance on the right side. As a result of which the youth died on the spot.

Some youths who were present at the spot and witnessed the accident took the victim to the hospital in an ambulance and Tankadhar was declared brought dead at the Patnagarh hospital.

Besides, the MP’s car driver has been detained at the Patnagarh police station in connection with the incident.

On the other hand, MP Niranjan Bishi said that the driver was returning to his village after dropping him home when the mishap occurred and he was not in the vehicle when the accident occured.

Patnagarh police have started an enquiry to ascertain the acutal cause of the accident.