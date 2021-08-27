Man Dies After Getting 2nd Dose Of COVID-19 Jab At SCB Hospital!

Cuttack: A man died shortly after he was administered the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at SCB Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

According to hospital authorities, the person was in the observation room for 15 minutes after being administered 2nd dose of the Covid vaccine but suddenly fell ill.

Immediately he was rushed to the casualty centre where doctors declared him dead on arrival

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased alleged death due to vaccine administration and he was a healthy person who had left home in the morning to take the second dose of the vaccine.

SCB Emergency Officer Bhubanananda Maharana said the cause of the person’s death would be known after the postmortem report comes in, adding that his medical history, records, etc. were being checked.