Man Dies After Falling Off Hotel Building In Puri

Puri: A man died after he fell from a hotel building here in pilgrim town. The deceased has been identified as Lingaraj Sahoo, an employee of Annapurna Finance Pvt Ltd.

According to reports, Lingaraj along with his colleagues was in Puri to attend a meeting held at Sea Sight hotel on Thursday. However, he fell off balcony of the hotel in an inebriated state in wee hours of today.

On being informed, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the incident.

The body was later seized and sent to a local hospital for post-mortem, said sources.