Man Dies After Falling From Top Of Temple In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A person was killed after falling from the top of the Shiv temple in Keonjhar on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Mohanta, a servitor of Bhudabahali village.

According to reports, Mohanta was putting a new flag on the top of the Parameswar Shiva temple situated on the bank of the Baitarani River.

Suddenly, he fell down from the temple and was critically injured.

Immediately, he was rushed to Patna CHC, later shifted to Cuttack for treatment. However, Santosh died on the way.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s body has been handed over to his family members after post-mortem.