Man Dies After falling From Moving Train In Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: A man was killed after falling from a moving train at Gourpada near Belpahar railway station in Jharsuguda district.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Ray(40) of Dehra village in Vaishali district of Bihar.

As per reports, Manoj was an employee in a private company in Raipur. He was going to Bihar due to some work. At the Belpahar chhak, he fell from the train and lost his life.

His body was first noticed by the loco pilot of a freight train and he informed the Belpahar railway station master. The railway authority then informed the GRP, Jharsuguda.

On intimation, the GRP team reached the scene and seized the body. A mobile phone was recovered from the deceased, through which, the police identified the person. After the post-mortem, the dead body was handed over to his family members.